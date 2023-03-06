Hundreds of hungry crocodiles eat each other after farm owner died

Hundreds of hungry crocodiles that were left to starve when their farm owner died resorted to eating each other.

This video shows the scene at the abandoned farm in Thailand where the animals eventually broke out of their enclosures.

The loose crocodiles reportedly terrorised the locals in Songkhla province before officials were sent out to investigate.

Some of the animals were not able to break out of their enclosures and were eventually feasted on by their hungry neighbours.

