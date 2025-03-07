Six-year-old makes Crufts history with first place at show

A six-year-old boy has made Crufts history by becoming one of the dog show’s youngest-ever champions.

Freddie Osborne entered his family's eight-year-old smooth fox terrier Penny, a pooch he described as his "best friend," to the veteran breed category at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

The pair came in first place.

Freddie, from Bobbington in Staffordshire, was thrilled with the result.

“She is the best dog ever," the youngster said.

“I love walking her and she’s really good.”