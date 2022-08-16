Hertfordshire wildlife park welcomes 'miracle' endangered red panda cub

A wildlife park in Hertfordshire has welcomed a 'miracle' endangered red panda cub.

Paradise Wildlife Park said that mother Tilly gave birth in the early hours of 16 July to a "miraculous, beautiful and healthy" baby, who has been named "Little Red" until it undergoes its first health checks.

Little Red's father Nam Pang sadly died in June.

"This cub has become a symbol of hope, after the tragic passing of Nam Pang, for his memory and legacy to live on, is more than we ever expected," zoo operations coordinator Aaron Whitnall said.

Sign up for our newsletters.