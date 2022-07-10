Bizarre 20ft cycle lane built in Stoke-on-Trent looks like lay-by

Staffordshire County Council closed a road for a month to build a 20ft cycle lane which residents describe as a "glorified lay-by".

Footage captures the short cycle lane, which has room for traffic flowing in both directions, built outside of a line of shops in Stoke-on-Trent.

Local resident Bill Priddin, 73, said: “If you look at the length of it, it’s basically just a lay-by."

A second local resident, David Holland, 50, described the path as "pointless".

