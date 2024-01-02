Rare newborn ‘dancing lemur’ settles into home at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo has released the first video of a critically endangered Coquerel’s sifaka baby, also known as “dancing lemur,” that was recently born.

The tiny new arrival was born to parents Beatrice (11) and Elliot (10) following a five-month pregnancy.

Sifakas are nicknamed the “dancing lemur” because of the unique way they move.

They stand perfectly upright while using their powerful legs to spring side to side along the floor and can leap more than 20ft through the treetops in a single bound.

Chester Zoo’s new bright-eyed baby has spent the first few months bonding with its mother and clinging tightly to her fur as she leaps from tree to tree.

Now three months old, the baby is becoming more independent and has begun to branch out and explore its habitat.