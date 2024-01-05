Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has discussed dating in your 60s and 70s.

The 65-year-old admitted that she is “looking for a connection” that may be harder to find at an older age, compared to when she was younger.

“But I don’t know if that really has anything to do with age,” Bushnell told the White Wine Question Time podcast, admitting that dating is hard for everybody now, no matter how old they are.

She went on to suggest that the “new thing” is the “70-something wedding”.