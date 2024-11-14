David Beckham plays football with snowman in Nespresso Christmas advert

Former England captain David Beckham plays football with a snowman in the 2024 Nespresso Christmas advert.

Released today (14 November), the former footballer has joined forces with the coffee giant to deliver a touching story about the importance of joy and laughter during the festive period.

The advert opens with Beckham making a cup of Nespresso Inizio in a Vertuo Creatista machine, before noticing his snowman needs a little cheering up.

In a playful nod to his football career, Beckham raids his kit bag for some goalkeeper gloves and a red striped scarf, and uses his last orange Nespresso Inizio capsule for its ‘carrot nose’.