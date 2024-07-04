Independent TV
David and Victoria Beckham recreate iconic wedding photos 25 years on
David Beckham and wife Victoria slipped back into their iconic matching purple wedding outfits to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
The pair married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999 at a glamorous ceremony, when they were at the height of their fame.
Photographs from the wedding have become some of the most iconic in pop culture history.
“Look what we found...” David wrote, sharing photos of the pair wearing their outfits 25 years on.
“Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit,” Victoria added.
She also shared videos of the pair getting ready for their photoshoot.
