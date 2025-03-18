Davina McCall marked a major milestone since having brain surgery last year with her first live TV appearance on Monday, 17 March.

The 57-year-old Big Brother host had a 14mm-wide benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst, removed in November 2024.

“I got a bit nervous about going back to work,” she told BBC's The One Show.

She said her partner, celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, encouraged her to return, reminding her of her passion for the job.

“I was so angry with him,” she admitted, but added that once she returned, “It felt like something normal that I could do, that I love.”