Kirstie Alley: Cheers star’s death increases awareness of colon screenings

The death of Cheers star Kirstie Alley from colon cancer has hammered home the importance of screenings and awareness.

Her death aged 71 after a brief battle with the disease sparked conversation about colonoscopies and early intervention.

Common symptoms of the cancer are abdominal pain, change in bowel habits, and blood in stool.

However, the key is getting screened before symptoms show, as the disease has a very high survival rate if caught early.

Gastroenterologist Suhail Salem explains recent trends in this video.

