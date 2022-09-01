‘You will always be missed’: Elton John remembers Princess Diana

Elton John posted a touching tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death.

The singer, who was a close friend of the princess’s, posted a photograph of the pair to Instagram, with the caption “You will always be missed.”

Sir Elton famously performed a personalised version of his song “Candle In The Wind” at the princess’s funeral.

Diana was just 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 in 1997.

