Demi Lovato updates pronouns to include she/her again

Demi Lovato has updated her pronouns to she/her, after previously identifying as non-binary and using they/them pronouns.

The singer, 29, revealed her decision during an episode of the Spout Podcast on Tuesday (2 August) and explained her reason for making the change.

“I’m such a fluid person that I don’t find that I am…I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy,” Lovato told host Tamara Dhia.

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.