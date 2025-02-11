**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Denise Welch made an emotional return to Loose Women on Tuesday, 12 February, as she explained the reason behind her extended absence from the ITV show.

The presenter, 66, opened up about her depression, revealing that she had been experiencing anxiety and panic attacks and collapsed in a hotel foyer in November 2024 during a busy work schedule.