Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:02
Denise Welch fights back tears on Loose Women as she reveals real reason behind extended show absence
**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
Denise Welch made an emotional return to Loose Women on Tuesday, 12 February, as she explained the reason behind her extended absence from the ITV show.
The presenter, 66, opened up about her depression, revealing that she had been experiencing anxiety and panic attacks and collapsed in a hotel foyer in November 2024 during a busy work schedule.
Up next
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
02:58
Kissed without consent: The story behind that famous photo
03:34
WWE duo Pretty Deadly take us through a workout
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:30
Trump cuts off reporter seeking clarity on his Gaza plan
00:39
Rubiales says he is ‘absolutely sure’ Hermoso gave kiss consent
02:08
Police chase sex-trafficking suspect after victim jumps from vehicle
00:56
Tourists trapped inside blaze at London hostel in dramatic rescue
00:31
Pep’s two-word verdict on Vini Jr’s Real Madrid Ballon D’Or snub
00:15
Dion Dublin’s response to angry Tottenham fan interrupting BBC FA Cup
00:24
Nick Sirianni’s son takes center stage in Super Bowl celebrations
00:18