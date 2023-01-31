Jeweller shares tips on how to save money on expensive diamonds

A jeweller has revealed how to purchase a genuine diamond ring which looks like a £50,000 one but costs five times less.

Dovid Fehler, who has a decade of experience, says that buyers are pushed into buying pricey jewellery but pieces with subtle marks can look exactly the same to the naked eye as more expensive rings.

Mr Fehler recorded a video showing three diamonds that appear identical but cost £10,000, £25,000 and £50,000 respectively.

“You could end up paying a fortune for a clear diamond that only a jeweller would be able to tell the difference,” Mr Fehler said.

