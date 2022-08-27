Princess Diana’s old Ford Escort sold for £650,000 at auction

Princess Diana’s story still inspires people almost 25 years after her death.

So much so that a car owned by the late Princess of Wales was sold for £650,000 at an auction in Warwickshire on Saturday.

The black Ford Escort RS Turbo, registration C462FHK, was driven by Diana from August 23 1985 to May 1 1988, and it was sold to a UK buyer at the Silverstone Auctions sale.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert told BBC that the vehicle had received the firm’s largest number of telephone bids in 12 years.

