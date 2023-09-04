A young boy, born with a life-limiting condition, had his dreams come true when he got to visit Liverpool Football Club and watch his heroes in action.

Daire Gormon, 11, who was also born without his arms and legs, is a huge football fan. It has always been his dream to visit Anfield and watch his team in action.

That dream came true over the weekend when Daire, from Cavan in Ireland, watched Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa.

In a clip, posted by Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Daire is overcome with emotion as the club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is played.