Father spends three years painting Disney mural for daughter’s bedroom

A father spent three years paining a giant Disney mural for his daughter in her bedroom.

Lee spent more than 1000 days working on his creation featuring his daughter Evie's favourite characters and her name in the entertainment company's famous font.

He had to juggle finishing the mural with working in a factory in the day.

Lee would go to work from 6am until 4pm, painting the mural in short bursts before Evie's bedtime - sometimes for only 30 minutes at a time.