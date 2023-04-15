Moment Kourtney Kardashian called wrong name at the altar by Elvis impersonator

An Elvis impersonator called Kourtney Kardashian by the wrong name during her wedding to Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer unofficially tied the knot in Las Vegas in April 2022 after the Grammy awards.

They later had an official wedding and a religious ceremony.

"Khloe, Travis, repeat after me", the impersonator says as the couple giggle in front of him in footage from the Disney+ documentary Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

