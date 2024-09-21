A fleet of Black cabs departed London for Disneyland Paris on Friday 20 September, to take children with life-threatening conditions on a magical trip.

One of the capital’s most unique annual charity events, the Magical Taxi Tour (MTT) sees a convoy of licensed taxis take over 200 children, suffering from a range of chronic, debilitating illnesses and life-limiting conditions, on a three-day trip of a lifetime to Disneyland.

The event is now in its 30th year and begins in Canary Wharf where the children and helpers are entertained with the “big breakfast” before the giant convoy departs to catch the ferry at Dover.

The MTT is organised and run by the Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers, and supported by the London Electric Vehicle Company.