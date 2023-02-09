Firefighters rescue Disney guests stuck on ‘sinking’ Pirates of the Caribbean ride

A Disneyland guest has shared the rather unfortunate experience they had on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

TikTok user Justin recorded as his boat started filling with water, causing his group to be stranded on the attraction for an hour, before firefighters came to the rescue.

“POV: You’re stuck on the pirates ride [at] Disneyland and your boat is literally sinking,” he captioned the clip, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

Justin also recorded the moment guests were rescued by the Disney Fire Department.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.