Mother turns extensive Walt Disney World knowledge into money-making business

A mother has turned her extensive knowledge of Walt Disney World into a money-making business - by writing her own book.

Brooke Raybould, influencer and author of A Mom’s Guide to Disney World, said the idea came from “showing up without a plan” the first time she visited with her children.

“It was hot, there were lines, we got on one ride... and after that, I never wanted to step foot in Disneyland again,” she admitted.

Ms Raybould went on to say that she didn’t want other parents to show up at the Orlando park without a plan - and created a 200-page digital guide for others.