Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient’s eye

A doctor in California has removed a total of 23 contact lenses from a forgetful patient’s eye, and shared footage of the bizarre procedure.

“A rare occasion in my practice - I got to deliver 23 contact lenses yesterday from one patient’s eye in my clinic,” Katerina Kurteeva said, adding the lenses were “essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.”

“It almost looked like a second pupil. I gently started using a Q-tip to peel the lenses apart one by one, like you would deal a deck of cards,” she told Insider.

Sign up for our newsletters.