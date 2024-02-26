Doctor issues warning to anyone who takes paracetamol regularly

A doctor has warned of the dangers of taking paracetamol regularly.

A recent study has found people who take paracetamol on a long-term basis regularly can see an increase in their blood pressure.

Doctor Semiya Aziz warned high blood pressure can result in an increased risk of cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks and strokes, when she appeared on ITV’s This Morning on 23 February.

She said: “Yes, you can have paracetamol for short periods, but if you are on it long-term, go and speak to your healthcare professional and discuss it with them.”