‘Hero’ dog alerts owner after companion falls into hot tub and almost drowns

A hero dog alerted its owner after another pooch fell and almost drowned in a hot tub.

Footage shows five-year-old French bulldog Harley lounging on the hot tub lid when he slips and falls into the water.

Luckily for him, Lottie the Cockapoo notices he’s in trouble and instinctively barks for help.

After hearing Lottie from inside, owner Eva Davidson rushes into the garden and sees Harley on the cusp of drowning.

She quickly runs over and scoops him out of the water - ultimately saving him from drowning.

