A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”

Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.

Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.

“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.

