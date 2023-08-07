Dog with paw stuck in bathtub rescued by firefighters

A dog in California was rescued by firefighters after getting its paw stuck in a bathtub.

“Bart the chihuahua probably did not like taking baths, as most dogs don’t. But after he got his paw stuck in the bathtub drain today we can guarantee he doesn’t like them,” the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) wrote, tweeting a clip of the rescue.

They also detailed how crews saved the pup, by carefully removing the drain from the tub itself, before taking away layers of the metal grate so they could free him.

“Bart was really happy to jump into mom’s arms after the ordeal,” the OCFA added.