Dogs show off surfing skills to raise money for animal shelter

Dozens of dogs took to surfboards at a “surf-a-thon” in California’s San Diego County on Sunday, 18 September, to raise money for a local animal shelter.

Pooches gathered at the Del Mar Dog Beach to compete for the title of “top dog.”

Animals were judged on how well they rode the waves and stayed on their boards.

Dogs - and their humans - could also compete in a freestyle contest, with points awarded for creativity.

The competition is held yearly to raise money for Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.