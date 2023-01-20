Moment duck-chasing dog rescued after falling into freezing canal

This is the moment firefighters rescued a dog from a freezing canal in Willenhall, West Midlands, after she fell into the water while chasing ducks on Thursday, 19 January.

After Bella plunged into the ice, her owner tried to rescue her but had to retreat because of the sub-zero temperatures.

Footage captured the moment the pair were reunited.

“If your dog gets stranded on ice, or falls into freezing water, never go in after them. Inland, seek help from the fire service by dialling 999 or 112,” a spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said

