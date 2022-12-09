Smart dog climbs ladder to scale 11ft wall after getting stuck in neighbour’s garden

A smart dog used a ladder to scale an 11ft wall after becoming stuck in a neighbour’s garden.

Three-year-old Snoopy can be seen pushing the ladder to the wall before climbing each rung to reach his owner at the top.

“I was trying to help the dog, but he started to climb by himself,” Gustavo Borbolla Carrillo, of Puebla, Mexico, said of his clever pooch.

“He wasn’t in danger. He just likes to jump into the other house which is a wasteland.”

