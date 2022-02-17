Dog rescued by firefighters after falling down 15-foot hole in Florida

Firefighters in Florida carried out an unusual rescue last week, saving a dog from the bottom of a 15-foot hole.

The alarm was reportedly raised by another dog, named Wrigley, who heard a bark coming from the hole while on a walk with his owner.

South Walton Fire District shared footage of their rescue on Facebook, sending a rescuer down the hole after assessing the stability and air quality inside of it first.

The Dog, named Macy, did not appear distressed by the ordeal, immediately wagging its tail when freed.

