Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing Championships

The UK’s annual Dog Surfing Championships saw pups aplenty hitting the waves at Branksome Dene Chine Beach in Poole, Dorset, as they fought for the top spot.

Known as the ‘Dog Masters’, competitors go all-out by dressing up for a fun day of live music and entertainment.

One competitor, Elizabeth Wilkinson, along with her dog Diogie, even dressed up as the Queen in a white gown, grey wig and crown.

Other brilliant costumes in the race included a Scooby Doo onesie, and a shark fin harness attachment.

