Trained sniffer dog trained can detect power faults deep underground

A dog has been specially trained to detect faults in a power network deep underground to help keep electricity flowing this winter.

SP Energy Networks (Spen) has been trialling the use of Jac, a detection dog, who can smell oil and and hydrocarbon gases through earth and tarmac and pinpoint a fault up to two metres deep by pointing with a front paw.

The pooch’s sense of smell could save engineers from digging holes toy try to find the source of problems.

Jac has had a 100 per cent success record in pinpointing faults on 30 different occasions.

