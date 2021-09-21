A woman who took part in a NASA-funded experiment involving dolphins said the animals became so close to her that one tried to have sex with her.

Speaking to the BBC, Margaret recalled one dolphin - named Peter - used to “rub himself” against her knees, hands and feet in a “sexual” way.

“It was sexual on his part - it was not sexual on mine, sensuous perhaps,” she said.

The animal lover, who lived in the Caribbean, had just turned 20 when she was told about the programme being held on a “secret island” in 1963.