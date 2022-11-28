Injured striped dolphin rescued after washing ashore in the Philippines

An injured striped dolphin has been rescued after it washed up on a beach in the northern Philippines.

This video shows the moment police officers helped to carry the dolphin further out into the sea to allow it to swim to freedom.

The officers said they were taking pictures together when they noticed “something drifting by the sea,” and upon further inspection realised it was a small dolphin.

Provincial Fishery and Regulatory coordinator Arther Valente arrived at the scene to inspect the injuries, which were deemed to be non-fatal shark bites.

