Extremely rare dolphin ‘with thumbs’ spotted off coast of Greece

An “extremely rare” dolphin with “thumbs” has been photographed in the Gulf of Corinth, near Greece.

Researchers with the Pelagos Cetacean Research Institute spotted the dolphin on two occasions over the summer.

The team has been studying a mixed-species dolphin society off the coast of Greece.

Despite the unusual appearance of its flippers, it was able to keep pace with the rest of its pod.

“It was the very first time we saw this surprising flipper morphology in 30 years of surveys in the open sea,” Alexandros Frantzis, scientific coordinator and president of the research institute, said.