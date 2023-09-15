Cheeky donkeys enjoy slices of toast for their breakfast at animal sanctuary

A group of donkeys at an animal sanctuary have an adorable breakfast routine where they line up and wait for a tray of toast

Footage shows Dolce, Muffin, Edward, Eli and Nutmeg feasting on their breakfast courtesy of volunteer Chris at the Caen Hill Countryside Centre in Devizes, Wiltshire.

A spokesperson for the Caen Hill Countryside Centre said: “One morning Chris was having his breakfast by the donkey’s gate when Eli came over and would you believe, he took some toast.

“He not only took the toast but he enjoyed it too and our other donkeys really wanted him to share.”