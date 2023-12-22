Is TikTok’s ‘dopamine detox’ the answer to our social media obsession?

TikTok is going wild for dopamine detoxes. It’s a new wellness trend that involves cutting yourself from social media, putting down your credit card for impulse online shops, avoiding gambling, and not ordering takeaways. Basically, anything that gives you a short, temporary dopamine hit.

Instead it’s about finding pleasure in simpler, more positive activities.

We headed out to The Fish Hotel in the Cotswolds with Sapling Spirits to try out the trend for ourselves.

The result? A feeling of balance, relaxation, and reduced anxiety.