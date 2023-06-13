Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’

Author Naoise Dolan joins us this week to discuss her new book, The Happy Couple, which follows soon-to-be-unhappily-married Luke and Celine as they count down to their wedding day, and the friends who threaten to draw them apart.

We discuss what it means to write “casually bisexual” fiction, Naoise’s belief in normalising queer love stories in the modern literary landscape, and how fiction all too often problematises these types of stories.