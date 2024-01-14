Scottish small business reacts to Taylor Swift wearing their £50 dress

A small business based in Scotland has reacted to new images of Taylor Swift seemingly wearing one of their dresses.

Little Lies, who are based in Perth, have had a huge boost in followers since the singer stepped out in the green velvet number, which retails for £58.

“We’re overwhelmed with the response we’ve seen so far”, they said in a TikTok, showing them packing up the order.

The brand has since sold out of all current stock of the same dress.