Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship in Tirana ceremony

Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship in a ceremony in Tirana, the country’s capital.

This video shows the pop star, joined by her parents and siblings, as she met with mayor Erion Veliaj.

The pop star was born to Kosovo-Albanian parents in London, and has regularly referred to her ties to the country on social media.

Albanian president Bajram Begaj later praised the 27-year-old on Twitter for promoting the country across the globe.

