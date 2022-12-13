Dua Lipa rumoured to be dating Jack Harlow despite whispers of Trevor Noah romance

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow after the rapper released a song named after her on his new album, according to Page Six.

The singer, 27, has recently been linked to Trevor Noah after she was pictured hugging him after having dinner in New York in September.

Lipa and Harlow met in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November.

A source told the publication that the pair have been in “constant communication” ever since.

