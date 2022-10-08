Dua Lipa has revealed this is the first year she’s “not been in a relationship for a very long time” and says it’s “great” to be alone.

The pop sensation opened up about her relationship status while speaking with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Dua explained.

“It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

