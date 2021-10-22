The world’s largest ferris wheel opened to the public in Dubai on Thursday (21 October) with a lavish drone and firework show.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the “Dubai Eye” - known in Arabic as “Ain Dubai” - stands at 250 metres tall and is capable of taking 1,750 visitors on one rotation, which takes just over 30 minutes.

Dubai is hoping to attract millions of people to the Expo 2020 world fair, which recently opened after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai Eye is the latest in a line of new tourist attractions.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.