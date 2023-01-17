Young boy leads police patrol on electric motorbike he was given for Christmas

Police in Durham paid a special visit to a bereaved young boy on Sunday, riding alongside him on his toy bike as they patrolled around the block.

Harry Farrell was just four years old when his father, Craig, passed away last May aged just 39 and his most wished-for Christmas present in the following months was a miniature police bike.

After Santa delivered the gift, footage shows brave little Harry leading a squad of officers on patrol when they came to visit.

The video, shared by Durham Roads & Armed Policing, has been viewed over one million times.

