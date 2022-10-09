Dwayne Johnson has ruled out running for US president, confirming the idea is “off the table”.

The popular actor, who has been tipped by many fans to try his hand at politics, says he “loves” his country, but wants to focus on being a father to his children.

“I love our country and everyone in it, but I also love being a daddy, and that’s the most important thing to me,” The Rock said.

He also admitted he was “absent” in his children’s lives for a time while being “on the road”.

