EastEnders star Sam Womack thanks fans for support after breast cancer diagnosis

Eastenders star Sam Womack says she has been blown away by the support she has received from fans ahead of her first chemotherapy session.

The 49-year-old, who was cast as Ronnie Mitchell in the soap, was diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a lumpectomy and lymph node removal as part of her battle against the disease.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor said: "I have read all of your stories and messages, they've blown me away. Genuinely. I just want to say thank you, and I'm very humbled."

