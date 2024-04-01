Fitness coach reveals how much chocolate you would need to eat to gain weight

A fitness coach has revealed how much chocolate you would need to eat to gain weight, much to the relief of many who may have overindulged in Eastereggs this weekend.

Fat loss specialist Rob Swaine has explained how 7,000 calories, or 14 chocolate bars, is the equivalent to two pounds of fat.

In a video posted on his Rob Swaine Coaching page on Instagram, he said: “To gain two pounds you would need to consume all of this on top of your normal daily calories.”

Mr Swaine said often when numbers on the scales go up it can be down to water retention, adding that a bit of chocolate in moderation is fine.