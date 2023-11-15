Ed Balls and Gareth Gates share tearful exchange about their stammers

Ed Balls and Gareth Gates shared a tearful exchange as they opened up about their stammers on Wednesday's (15 November) Good Morning Britain.

The presenter and former Labour cabinet minister, 56, has previously described a "decade-long struggle" with his speech.

Mr Balls hailed the singer, 39, as an "inspiration" following his victory in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

"You inspired me, you really did. I thought if Gareth Gates can do this, I can too," Mr Balls said before the pair shared an emotional hug.