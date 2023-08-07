Independent TV
‘Awesome’ moment Ed Sheeran stops concert to help couple reveal their baby’s gender
This is the heartwarming moment singer Ed Sheeran stops his concert to announce the gender of a couple’s unborn baby.
The chart-topping performer halted his gig in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday 5 August to make the spectacular announcement for the couple in the audience.
Sheeran said he was delaying his performance of hit “Perfect” for “a first” and was handed a piece of paper with the sex of the baby written on it. He then proudly announced the couple will be welcoming a baby girl.
