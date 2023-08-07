‘Awesome’ moment Ed Sheeran stops concert to help couple reveal their baby’s gender

This is the heartwarming moment singer Ed Sheeran stops his concert to announce the gender of a couple’s unborn baby.

The chart-topping performer halted his gig in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday 5 August to make the spectacular announcement for the couple in the audience.

Sheeran said he was delaying his performance of hit “Perfect” for “a first” and was handed a piece of paper with the sex of the baby written on it. He then proudly announced the couple will be welcoming a baby girl.