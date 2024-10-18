Watch: Dog effortlessly scales 480ft Great Pyramid of Giza

A dog was filmed effortlessly scaling a 481ft pyramid in Egypt — the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World — on Wednesday, 16 October.

The canine scampered down the side of the Great Pyramid of Giza, hopping over large chunks of limestone.

It was previously spotted loitering near the top of the ancient structure by a paraglider.

Witness Lauren Rathvon said: “I saw this dog climbing down the Great Pyramid in Giza like it was nothing.

“It’s just a hop, skip, and a jump for them.”